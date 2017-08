MIDWAY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico farmer suffered a big lost after a huge fire.

It erupted around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning in a hay barn in Midway, New Mexico.

When firefighters arrived, the barn filled with one ton bales of hay was fully engulfed.

What could be saved was saved but the rest of the hay was left to burn.

The Midway Fire Department says they believe the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion because the hay may have been a little wet when it was stacked.