New Mexico considers changes to fishing rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife officials are considering changes to the state’s fishing rules.

The Game and Fish Department has scheduled a series of public meetings around the state to gather comment. The first two meetings will be in the Farmington area at the end of August.

Meetings also will be held in Santa Fe, Roswell, Silver City, Taos, Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

The proposed changes include modifications to the special trout waters program; a new daily catch limit at Lake Roberts, Bill Evans Lake and Clayton Lake; and lifting the catch-and-release designation at Brantley Lake.

The state agency reviews the fishing rules every four years.