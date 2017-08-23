New Mexico congressman cites stall tactics in court delays

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – An attorney for Republican Congressman Steve Pearce is accusing elected New Mexico officials of using politically motivated stall tactics to starve his campaign for state governor of funding.

As he runs for governor in 2018, Pearce has filed a lawsuit seeking access to a $1 million campaign war chest that he assembled over the years as a congressman.

Attorney Bill Canfield said Tuesday that political maneuvering is behind a request for an extended period to respond to the lawsuit in federal court.

Democratic New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas have requested 60 days to respond as defendants instead of three weeks. They cite legal complexities and ample time before 2018 elections.

Canfield says delays gradually hurt Pearce’s prospects and serve Democratic political interests.