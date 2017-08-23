Neighbors relieved after a dozen arrested at Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drug dealers and criminals are hanging out at city parks. People living around those parks have had enough.

On Wednesday, undercover Albuquerque Police Department detectives started an operation to clean them up.

On almost any given day, drive down Central and you’ll see people hanging out at this park. However, residents in the area say those who hang out here aren’t their neighbors and are fed up with it.

“You see people sticking it [needles] in their arms, legs, and their neck. People are tired of it – the residents, the businesses. You know? They are just tired of it. People can’t even come to the park to enjoy themselves,” William Curry said.

At the corner of Central and 8th Street, tucked in downtown, is Robinson Park. Police said this park has been on their radar. APD said they started investigating after countless calls, Crime Stopper tips, and area command asking for more resources to target trouble-makers selling drugs.

Neighbors said they were happy to see APD at the park Wednesday and hope they continue to clean it up.

“Well, I think they have to stay on it and send the message to people that are doing bad things downtown, they want to do bad things while hanging out at the park and distribute drugs and steal things. That’s not okay,” Terry Brunner, who lives in the area, said.

While undercover, APD said their detectives were hanging out at the park when people started approaching them for drugs.

They took note, and Wednesday they arrested more than 10 people. Among these people, six of them had felony warrants. Police said even though 12 people were arrested, not all were booked into MDC.

APD assisted six of them to either pretrial services or rehab.

Police said that this operation is not just limited to this park. They are targeting other problem areas as well.