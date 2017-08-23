Mosquitoes linked to Zika virus found in Socorro County

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say mosquitoes capable of transmitting the Zika virus have been found in New Mexico’s Socorro County.

Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health and New Mexico State University said Tuesday that it’s the first time a species of mosquito capable of transmitting Zika virus has been found in Socorro County.

However, there have been no identified human cases of Zika virus in the county so far.

The addition of Socorro County brings the total number of counties in the state with mosquitoes capable of spreading Zika to nine.

There haven’t been any confirmed cases of Zika virus in New Mexico residents so far this year, compared with 10 cases in 2016.