Meeting held to discuss noise walls along stretch of Unser

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants to hear from you regarding the results of a Westside study.

Earlier this month we told you how some residents living off of Unser, between Paradise and Irving, say their patios sound like a busy highway.

The county has conducted a study and says it can set up a noise wall, which is a concrete barrier that could help.

If 51 percent of residents are in favor of the wall, the county will start working to find the estimated $500,000 to fund it.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Paradise Hills Community Center.

