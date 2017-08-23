Mayoral candidates: How much campaign money they have and where it came from

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – The clock is ticking for mayoral candidates to garner your vote, each armed with some amount of campaign money to do that. Whether that number is a little or a lot, and where it came from, depends on who you’re talking about.

If you have yet to see some kind of campaign efforts at this point, you likely will soon. There’s just over a month before the October 3, non-partisan election involving eight mayoral candidates. Early voting begins September 13.

From Facebook to law signs to newspaper ads, those candidates are seeking your vote in one way or another. When it comes to the means to get it, KRQE News 13 spoke with political expert Gabe Sanchez, a UNM political science professor, to explain how candidates are funding their campaigns.

“There’s really three ways among this pack of candidates to be able to generate revenue to run a campaign,” Sanchez said.

When it comes to public funding, State Auditor Tim Keller was the only candidate to qualify for public financing, meaning he gets a dollar for each registered voter. Because of that, he’s capped at roughly $380,000 aside from help from a PAC. He’s spent $227,000 so far.

“He can make an argument that, ‘Look, I’m not beholden to rich interests,'” Sanchez said, however adding that, “He has an asterisk on this. He has an outside PAC that’s raising private money not coordinating with him, but in support of his campaign.”

Then, there’s Ricardo Chaves, whose campaign is financed entirely by loans to himself at the amount of $508,000 and some odd dollars. He’s spent $373,000 so far.

Sanchez says this approach gives Chavez the opportunity to spend more time on campaigning than getting donations, but says the flip side is the opposition attacking with the claims that he’s a rich elitist who doesn’t represent the City of Albuquerque.

Everyone else is funded by private donations. Among them, Brian Colon is sitting on a ‘war chest,’ Sanchez says. Colon has raised $704,000 and some odd dollars, but according to the latest reporting from earlier this month, which can be found at campaignfinance.cabq.gov, Colon has spent only about 20 percent of that.

“There’s a lot of speculation that he’s waiting until the tail end here and then he’ll come out hard and might really change the game so-to-speak in terms of the campaign,” Sanchez said.

After Colon, in terms of highest dollar figure raised is City Councilor Dan Lewis, then County Commissioner Wayne Johnson. Although, Johnson has more left to spend than Lewis.

Meanwhile, Susan Wheeler-Deischel is listed in the red for spending.

With eight candidates squeezing onto the ballot, there’s a good chance two will need to use funds for further campaigning for a run-off. Fifty percent of the vote is needed for someone to win the October election. A run-off, if necessary, would take place in November.

“In a race like this with so many different candidates, right, will there be an over saturation effect? Meaning all the candidates spend their money the week of the election, it’s overwhelming and then a lot of voters say, ‘You know what, I’m checking out of this one,'” Sanchez explained.

Due to Tim Keller being publicly financed and unable to accept any private donations, KRQE News 13 reached out to City Clerk Natalie Howard to see if the rules change, should Keller go to a run-off election. The City Clerk’s office says he would receive 33 cents per registered voter, so about $125,000 to campaign during that roughly month-long window.