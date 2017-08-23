A weather disturbance combined with deep moisture will keep showers going during the overnight hours across southwestern and central New Mexico. The chance for showers and storms continues through the day on Thursday before drier punches in. That drier air will mainly settle in over western and central sections over the weekend. The chance for showers will remain across the east.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
