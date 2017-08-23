Man to be sentenced for gun charges after causing scare on UNM campus

By and Published: Updated:
The University of New Mexico is warning students to be on the lookout for 24-year-old Daniel Arushanov who came to campus with a gun last week after being released from MDC. http://krqe.com/blog/2016/11/15/unm-warns-students-to-lookout-for-suspicious-man-on-campus/

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is expected to learn his fate after causing a scare on the University of New Mexico’s campus.

Daniel Arushanov at the time was under a domestic violence restraining order, prohibiting him from having a gun at all.

Hours from now, Arushanov will appear before a judge to determine just how much time he’ll spend locked up.

The maximum penalty is 10 years in a federal prison.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty back in May for a January arrest.

In November, UNM Police found Arushanov on campus with a gun and ammunition.

They say Arushanov claimed he did it to test police response.

It turns out, having a gun on him at all was a direct violation of an order of protection out of California, issued nearly two years ago, to protect his wife and her family.

The incident on campus, in part, resulted in a move from UNM to offer active shooter training for its students.

The class included situational drills and reenactments as well as how to respond to threats of a knife or vehicle attack.

Arushanov’s sentence hearing is set for 10 a.m. in federal court.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s