Man to be sentenced for gun charges after causing scare on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is expected to learn his fate after causing a scare on the University of New Mexico’s campus.

Daniel Arushanov at the time was under a domestic violence restraining order, prohibiting him from having a gun at all.

Hours from now, Arushanov will appear before a judge to determine just how much time he’ll spend locked up.

The maximum penalty is 10 years in a federal prison.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty back in May for a January arrest.

In November, UNM Police found Arushanov on campus with a gun and ammunition.

They say Arushanov claimed he did it to test police response.

It turns out, having a gun on him at all was a direct violation of an order of protection out of California, issued nearly two years ago, to protect his wife and her family.

The incident on campus, in part, resulted in a move from UNM to offer active shooter training for its students.

The class included situational drills and reenactments as well as how to respond to threats of a knife or vehicle attack.

Arushanov’s sentence hearing is set for 10 a.m. in federal court.