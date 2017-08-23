Man accused of beating Cibola High student asks judge to loosen up the rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man arrested for the cold case shovel attack on Cibola High student, Brittani Marcel, thinks a judge is being too hard on him.

He has to wear a GPS monitor while he awaits trial, and he has to have someone watch him at all times, but he wants more freedom.

It’s something the Marcell family can’t understand.

“We’re all really really shocked, and frankly a little offended,” said Alicia Marcell, Brittani’s sister.

Justin Hansen was arrested in July for the 2008 beating of Brittani after police say his DNA linked him to blood left at the crime scene.

Brittani had come home from school for lunch, and was bludgeoned with a shovel. She had no memory of the attack.

Shortly after his arrest, Judge Charles Brown released Hansen, saying he had no criminal history and wasn’t a flight risk.

The motion says Hansen wants to scale back his conditions of release which requires a family member, or other responsible party, be with him at all times.

Alicia Marcell says they have no sympathy for Hansen’s request.

“It’s really difficult for our family to find some place of understanding for what his family’s going through because they’re finally going through just a small piece of what we’ve been going through for nine years,” she said.

Hansen claims the rules are creating a burden for his family members with jobs. Sometimes, they even have to pay someone up to $15/hr to watch him when they can’t. They say it’s getting expensive.

Hansen’s attorney says GPS monitoring would be enough to keep track of him. On top of that, he wants to be able to do things alone like taking his kids to school, applying for jobs, and going grocery shopping.

That’s something people in Bosque Farms, where Hansen lives, don’t want to hear.

“I don’t feel safe here either, knowing that he’s around here,” said one Bosque Farms resident.

Marcell wants Hansen to remember one thing about his request to the judge.

“Brittani’s been living with someone all the time, so I’m sorry if you have to have someone with you 24/7 and experience the burden for a little bit of time,” she said.

The District Attorney’s Office will file a counter to the motion on Thursday and a judge is expected to hear the motion next week.

Police say Hansen, who was 24 when Brittani Marcell was attacked, knew the Cibola student because they both worked at Cottonwood Mall at the time. Police have not given a motive for the beating.