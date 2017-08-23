Loaded firearm found in bag at Durango-La Plata County airport

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A loaded firearm was found by the TSA in a bag at the Durango-La Plata County airport.

The Durango Herald reports the loaded semi-automatic pistol was detected by an x-ray machine on Sunday morning.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office took the weapon and interviewed the passenger, who was allowed to continue on their flight.

TSA said this is the third firearm found at the Durango-La Plata County airport this year.

They say a gun can only be taken in a checked bag. It must be packed in a locked hard sided container.

You must also make it known at the ticket counter that you have a gun in your bag.