Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Moisture brought in by Tuesday’s cold front will allow another round of storms and showers to fire this afternoon. Expect storms to initially favor the mountain areas before rolling east into surrounding areas. Top threat with any given storm will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding. Afternoon highs will stay near seasonal averages in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A disturbance rolling in over New Mexico combining with moisture already in place will help spread out rain chances across the area. Expect widespread to statewide showers and storms with heavy rain continuing to be our top concern. Afternoon highs will jump back into the 60s, 70s and 80s statewide.