John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Expect another round of showers and storms today. After seeing a great deal of the action yesterday, including rainfall amounts exceeding 4″ in Harding County, the northeast will get a little break as most of the action pushes south and west. A weather disturbance will cross the state southwest to northeast Thursday and Friday keeping good rounds of showers and storms going to end the week.

A drying trend will take over for the weekend as a ridge builds in from the west. However, Tropical Depression Harvey has redeveloped in the Gulf of Mexico and will move toward Texas during the latter part of the week. The moisture will try to push toward New Mexico this weekend, but the ridge to the west will deflect most of the moisture away from the state. We could see enough moisture work its way into the eastern edge of the state to support showers and storms there Saturday and Sunday.