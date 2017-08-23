David Chiotti glad to be back with Lobo basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Chiotti was a tough guy when he played basketball for New Mexico from 2002-2006. He is now on the coaching staff as Director of Player Development and is glad to get the opportunity to try and mold players following in his footsteps.

“You know, what I think I can bring to this program is kind of my journey, my path and a lot of what these guys want to do and copy, kind of, you know, win a championship here, be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Chiotti.

Chiotti played professional ball overseas until his knees were not able to handle the grind of a season. You know what they say about first impressions. Chiotti had a good one on first year coach Paul Weir while meeting him.

Weir remembers that day well.

“There was a guy out front sitting in a suit, waiting to speak to me all day,” said Weir. “I didn’t know, you know who is this guy? He was like, coach I didn’t have an appointment, I just want to speak with you. That was really the first impression he ever made on me.”

The Lobos are holding open tryouts Friday. They also plan to have a scrimmage for fans at Johnson Gym at some point before the season.