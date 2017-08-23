Curry County Event Center cited for serving alcohol to a minor

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – A New Mexico county’s events center has been issued a citation for serving alcohol to a minor.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the Curry County Events Center was cited last week for selling to a minor during a Stefani Montiel & Ruben Ramos concert.

State police did not have any additional information available.

Jay Satenspiel, regional vice-president of Spectra Venue, which manages the center for Curry County, said Spectra officials were “in the process of doing a full investigation.”

Events Center General Manager Joelle Reed says the person who served the minor is no longer an employee.