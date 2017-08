ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A storage complex is a complete loss after a fire in southeast Albuquerque Wednesday morning.

It happened at Four Hills Storage near Central and Juan Tabo sometime Tuesday night.

When KRQE News 13 crew arrived firefighters were still working to put it out.

Overnight AFD went into defensive mode to battle the blaze.

There were no injuries.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.