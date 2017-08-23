Cowboys Camp serves up fun in one big impersonation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The the thought of seeing Cowboys center Joe Looney with his stomach exposed may cause concern. The big guy let it all hang out in camp Wednesday, doing his best Zeke Elliott impression by wearing the running backs cut off jersey all for the sake of fun.

Some fans didn’t even seem to notice the difference.

“It was definitely a surprise to see them screaming the name with the belly hanging out,” said Looney. “It was all fun and games.”

Looney’s fellow offensive lineman Travis Frederick was surprised that Looney could fool anyone.

“I couldn’t believe that people actually thought that was Zeke,” said Frederick. “They have very, very different body types. I think that was actually the funniest part, that people actually believed if for maybe a split second.”