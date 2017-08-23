Commissioners vote to expand military leave for Bernalillo County employees

By Published:
County commissioners could see big pay hikes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners voted to expand military leave for county employees.

The resolution doubles from 3 weeks to 6 for on-union employees who serve in the National Guard or Reserves.

Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada says the move helps the county stay competitive with other government employers and prevents workers from having to use vacation and sick leave for military service.

Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins questioned the need, given that only 13 employees are currently using it.

She also expressed concern about the potential cost to the county if dozens of eligible union employees follow suit and also get the extra leave.

“I just don’t see a pressing problem at this time and if we have $300,000, I think I would rather see that spent on a more pressing problem like public safety,” said Commissioner Hart Stebbins.

The change passed 3 to 2 with Commissioners Hart Stebbins and Debbie O’Malley voting against it.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s