City of Las Vegas allows officers to coach part time

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers in one New Mexico town will now be able to coach teams as a part time job.

Last week, the city of Las Vegas said it would not let officers coach on the side.

The city says it wants officers ready in case of an emergency or if they’re needed for overtime.They said having another job like coaching may prevent that from happening.

Chief of Police Juan Montano filed a tort claim against the city saying the order is not reasonable.

He said the city is creating a hostile work environment by creating whistle-blower issues and retaliation against the chief.

Due to that battle, the city is now clearing the way for officers to coach.