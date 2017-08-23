Beautiful You: Beards With The Barber’s Shop

Dani Garduno from The Barber’s Shop, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the latest in Fall facial hair trends and to help us to get ready for an upcoming competition.

The Barber’s Shop is getting you ready for the 3rd annual Beards and Brews competition happening in November, with tips and tricks to growing a healthy beard. There are steps you can take in order to grow facial hair and some products do work better than others.

