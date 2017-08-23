August will close with a bang, thanks to exciting local events

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque is filled with hops, movies, and a wild planetarium show.

Albuquerque Hopfest: The 10th Annual Albuquerque Hopfest at Isleta Resort and Casino features over 70 fantastic breweries, craft beer sampling, and several local bands. General admission includes entrance to festival, 30 beer samples, a souvenir glass, music, vendors, games, an event program, and one entry in grand prize drawing. Date and Time: August 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m Price: $25-$30.

The Westside Summerfest invites everyone to do “The Twist” as the City of Albuquerque closes the Summerfest season at Westside Summerfest. Food trucks, local artisans and free kids activities are available at the event as a well as a performance from the legendary artist Chubby Checker. Date and Time: Saturday, August 26 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Burque Beer Walk features some of the best brew in Albuquerque during a 2.5-hour tasting tour, with stops at three local breweries/taprooms. A knowledgeable beer guide leads participants through the streets of downtown Albuquerque for behind-the-scenes tours. Tour includes three 10 oz. pours and bottled water. Non-drinking tickets are also available. 18+ admitted into breweries/taproom only with parent or legal guardian. Date and Time: Every Friday through December 29. Price: $30-$35

The Night Walk at the Botanic Garden allows participants to explore the Garden under the light of the moon. Family-friendly guided tours through the Garden allow guests to visit night-blooming plants, nocturnal animals and night pollinators. Limited space available. Pre-registration is required. Date and Time: Tuesday 7:30 p.m. Price: $6-$10

Movies on the Plaza: The Incredibles: Movies on the Plaza is an open-air series of free family friendly movies in the heart of the city. Some seating is available but moviegoers can also bring their own portable seats, blankets, and lawn chairs. Date and Time: Friday 8-10 p.m.- starts right after sunset, at dusk.

The Piñata Exhibit celebrates this popular art form with over 175 examples from Mexico, California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Traditional and iconic works, alongside creations by contemporary piñata artists, illustrate how piñatas maintain their historical and social importance while also reflecting transitional shifts in popular, political, and visual culture. Date and Time: Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through January 7, 2018 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Planetarium Show: Earth’s Wild Ride: Imagine Earth were a distant place you once called home but could never visit again. What would you remember most about the planet and how would you describe it to your grandchildren? Set on the surface of the Moon in the year 2081, a grandfather and granddaughter watch a solar eclipse from science cliffs overlooking their moon colony. Conversation leads to contrasts between the moon, the only home the granddaughter knows and the Earth, where the grandfather has spent most of his life. As they watch the Moon’s shadow move across the Earth, the grandfather tells stories of crashing asteroids, erupting volcanoes, roaring dinosaurs, electrifying lightning and booming thunder. Each experience begins with a telescope view of the dynamic Earth in stark contrast with the unchanging lunar landscape. Produced in collaboration with Rice University, through NASA’s immersive Earth Project. Date and Time: Every day (except Tuesdays) at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m..

For more information on these events or others, visit the ABQ 365 website.