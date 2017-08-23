August 23rd Morning Rush: Trump revisits his Charlottesville comments, immigration during Phoenix speech

1. President Trump’s latest rally in Phoenix is getting a lot of people talking Wednesday morning. Trump held the campaign-style rally Tuesday and touched on several hot button issues including Charlottesville and immigration. The President also touched on the need to reform immigration. He also insisted a wall on the Mexican border will be built even if that meant shutting down the government to get the funding. Several people outside the rally are waking up and facing charges after a peaceful demonstration turned into a clash between protesters and police.

Full Story: Protests turn unruly after Trump’s Phoenix speech

2. We are waiting to see if UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will respond after another failed drug test. The UFC says the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency notified Jones Tuesday about the positive sample that was collected a day before Jones defeated Daniel Cormier. The UFC is not confirming what he tested positive for, but a TMZ report says it was for an anabolic steroid called Turinabol. Jones manager has said “Jon is crushed by this news…” Since this is a second failed drug test Jones could face suspension of up to four years.

Full Story: Jon Jones UFC 214 drug test is a failed one

3. Moisture brought in by Tuesday’s cold front will allow another round of storms and showers to fire this afternoon.

Full Story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. As students head to another day at school the Public Education Department released annual school grades from last year. It shows more than a third of Albuquerque Public Schools earned F’s. District report cards are based on several factors to include an average of individual school grades, test scores, graduation rates and parent surveys.

Full Story: School grades show growing divide in New Mexico schools

5. There is just 44 days away from this year’s Balloon Fiesta. A lot of the attention is on the official poster. It’s a top honor for the artist whose work gets picked. We learned there’s a catch to getting picked. Since 2006, Balloon Fiesta told artists they must add a hidden roadrunner in the poster. This year’s artist flipped the bird upside down and incorporated into the balloon.

Full Story: Local artists continue tradition of hiding state bird in Balloon Fiesta posters

