Around Town: Somos Albuquerque Celebration

Howie Kaibel from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the upcoming Somos Albuquerque Celebration.

Somos Albuquerque is a city wide festival, showcasing the best in world class entertainment, food vendors and restaurants, art and culture organizations, nonprofits, tech companies, and more. The event is being held in downtown Albuquerque on September 23 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and there is an admission charge of $5.

For more information, visit their website.

