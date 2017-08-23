Albuquerque’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Convention celebrates it’s 49th year

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s own science fiction and fantasy convention, Bubonicon 49 is about to blast off again. This year’s Hugo Award winning artist shares her work with KRQE viewers.

New Mexico’s annual Bubonicon convention is celebrating its 49th year, with more than 50 participants that run the gamut from authors and artists to local filmmakers. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 25 and continue through Sunday, August 27 at 5 p.m.

The price for a three-day pass is $45. Daily passes are available at $15 Friday, $25 Saturday and $15 Sunday. A special rate of $23 for youths between 14 and 17 years old is available as well. Children under 14 years old are free when accompanied by an adult (supervision is mandatory.)

An art show displaying pieces in several media is open to the public free of charge throughout the weekend and most of the artwork is for sale. In the Dealers Room, also open to the public at no cost, there will be various books, jewelry, corsets, toys, art pieces, t-shirts, slogan buttons, music, collectibles and other items for sale.

For more information on these events or others, visit the Bubonicon website.