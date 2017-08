ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man can now call himself a millionaire.

Leonard Bulmer is the person who bought the $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket for the August 18 drawing.

He says he found out he was a winner on Friday night and had to hold onto that $1 million ticket all weekend.

Bulmer plans to pay some bills and relax, but says his lottery days aren’t over. He has his ticket ready for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.