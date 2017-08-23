Airport restaurant looking for local artist to create mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sunport has a lot of local art and now an airport restaurant is hoping to add to it.

The Route 66 Lounge is looking for a local artist to create a mural for them. They started a competition to search for a mural that will be seen by the thousands that go through the airport.

Owners say the theme is Route 66 and they’re looking for an artist to portray what the famous route means to New Mexicans through the mural.

“They’re coming to a great facility that the city has put together, a traditional New Mexican feel, very unique airport unlike any in the world. We have a unique feel and we want to keep it that way,” Lenny Fresquez, CEO of Fresquez Concessions said.

They are hoping to find an artist by the end of the month.