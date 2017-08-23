Accused ‘serial rapist’ indicted in 2015 case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For years, cases against him went no where in court, but Wednesday, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office indicted Eli Kronenanker on felony rape charges.

Kronenanker was the subject of a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment earlier this year after Amanda Bryand, one of his alleged victims from 2013, complained her case was at a standstill.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez learned crucial evidence in Amanda’s case had been destroyed before he took office. That meant he couldn’t prosecute Amanda’s case.

Kronenanker is also suspected of raping another woman in 2015. That’s the case the DA’s office is now pursuing.

The 34-year-old is now charged with two counts of felony rape, one count of felony attempted rape, as well as misdemeanor criminal sexual contact. If convicted on all charges, Kronenanker faces 22 years in prison.

According to the indictment filed Wednesday in court, prosecutors intend to prove Kronenanker targeted a woman with learning disabilities in 2015, and transported her to his house where he sexually assaulted her.

Kronenanker is currently not in custody, but he’ll have to appear in court. The DA’s office on Wednesday also filed a motion for pretrial detention, to try and keep Kronenanker in custody pending trial.

“If the Defendant is released to the community he is an especially serious danger to unsuspecting women and girls in the community due to his prediliction to criminally sexually assault women,” the motion states.

KRQE News 13 will continue to follow this story and provide updates on air and online.

