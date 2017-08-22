UNM group ‘Reclaiming the Red’ through social media campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- As Universtiy of New Mexico students head to class this week, a new campaign is underway designed to get their attention about sexual assaults on campus.

August through November is considered the “Red Zone” when officials say incidents of sexual assaults are at their highest at college campuses.

Last year around this time, a survey showed that students thought the school was doing a good job at preventing and responding to sexual assaults. This despite the findings of a Department of Justice investigation in 2014 to 2016 that showed the university failed to properly handle allegations of sexual assault.

Since then, a required online training course on sexual misconduct for students was implemented.

Now, members of an advocacy group formed during the DOJ investigation are taking another step to raise awareness about the “Red Zone.”

Organizers of LoboRESPECT say they’re encouraging organizations to get involved including the Greeks and outside organizations to post their support or personal stories about sexual assault.

This year, the group is hoping to spread that messages through social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #Reclaim the Red.

“With the hashtag reclaim the red, we want them to talk about how they protect the pack, how they are busting rape myths and how they start by believing and supporting survivors of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Just really engaging in the conversation,” Lisa Lindquist, Director of LoboRESPECT said.

The campaign starts this week and runs through the fall semester with several on-campus events.

Organizers say anyone who creates any negative posts will have it removed and will be reported to authorities.

Lindquist says the number of instances of sexual assaults being reported has gone up, which means the number of people getting the help they need has also increased.

For more information on LoboRESPECT, click here.