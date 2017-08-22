The Maker Faire’s L.E.D. saber is a crowd favorite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The annual Maker Faire is a festival for curious minds that’s part technology, part artistry, and all entertainment.

Maker Faire is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students, and commercial exhibitors. All of these “makers” come to Maker Faire to show what they have made and to share what they have learned.

Albuquerque Mini Maker Faire will be held on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27 at the Balloon Museum.

For more information on the event, visit the Maker Faire website.