Talking Tech: NM Information Technology Apprenticeship

Our tech expert, Nyika Allen, President and CEO at the New Mexico Technology Council, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the New Mexico Information Technology Apprenticeship Program.

The New Mexico Information Technology Apprenticeship Program is also recognized as is the first registered apprenticeship program for high-growth careers in Information and Health Technology. Becoming an apprentice can help in finding a rewarding career and hiring an apprentice gives you experienced workers.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living