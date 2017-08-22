School bus mix-up causes major scare for New Mexico family

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of school took a terrifying turn for the family of a 9-year-old when their son didn’t come home on time.

An adult at his school sent him a half-an-hour in the wrong direction.

For almost two hours, no one knew where the fourth grader was. A school bus mix-up terrified his family and now the school district is saying they’re sorry.

On the first day of school, Paul Reed was anxious for his oldest son, Matthew, to come home. However, when Paul arrived at the bus stop, Matthew didn’t get off the bus.

“Whew, just all the stories that you hear of children being taken, my heart just sunk,” Paul Reed said.

Paul called his son’s school, Route 66 Elementary, and other bus drivers, but no one knew where he was. Paul searched in terror for two hours, until a bus driver finally noticed Matthew still sitting on her bus after her final stop.

Instead of being at his home in Tijeras, Matthew was a half-an-hour away in Moriarty. As for how he ended up there, Matthew says he was put on the wrong bus.

Edgewood-Moriarty School District Superintendent Tom Sullivan says an adult accidentally told Matthew to get on the wrong bus, and that proper procedure wasn’t followed.

“They should be in a line with their teachers going to the buses and the teachers have notes that they will be handing out,” Sullivan said.

Clearly, that didn’t happen on the first day of school, but Paul confirms it’s happening now.

“Everybody out there, every teacher, had some sort of clipboard and paperwork,” he said.

It makes him feel a little better, but he still doesn’t trust his son’s school.

“I feel that they’re going to lose them, I feel that they’re incompetent,” Paul Reed said.

Matthew’s parents say they’re not letting their son ride the bus home again anytime soon.

The district says they’ve learned a valuable lesson and will follow their guidelines much closer now.