Roswell holds public forum to combat rise in homeless population

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – People are accustomed to seeing the homeless in places like Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Gallup. Now, the homeless population is growing in one small New Mexico city where people are not used to it, and the city wants to do something about it.

KRQE News 13 spoke with the city about the steps they’re taking to make a change and they’re asking citizens to help come up with a solution.

Grills, clothes and tents — that’s just what’s out in the open behind the Roswell Mall.

“Our homeless people, they’re all different. There’s a lot of different reasons why they’re homeless, and so it’s very challenging to try to figure out how to help them when there’s all these different issues,” said Joe Neeb, Roswell City Manager.

Trying to find a solution, the city of Roswell is bringing together a handful of organizations to come up with a plan of action.

“The idea is to come up with a long term solution and try to find a way we can help them, as well as the community,” Neeb said.

Right now, many people on the streets either stay in tents or go to the Rivers of Life homeless shelter.

“We were packed here, as you can see it’s a big place and it would be packed,” said Stella Franco, Rivers of Life owner.

The shelter helps hundreds of people, many of whom are just passing through.

“It’s got its ups and downs, it’s like a family around here. Every family has its ups and downs. It’s just best to look at the bright side and always try and laugh and have fun,” said Caitlyn Jalette, who is staying at Rivers of Life.

Jalette is thankful for the all of the help she’s received in her four months at the shelter.

“If it wasn’t for this place I would probably be out on the streets right now,” Jalette said.

That’s a concern the city has — if homeless people stay on the street, it could be dangerous in flood prone areas during monsoon season.

“We don’t want people living there, that’s not where they need to be. This is intended to be temporary transitional housing,” said Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh.

Transitional housing, as the mayor said, is the key. The city wants to move people into permanent homes to help them get back on their feet.

The public forum on homelessness is on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Roswell Civic Center.