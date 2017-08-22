Religious group members face charges related to sexual abuse and child’s death

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Four leaders of what’s been called a cult were in court Tuesday on charges of sexual abuse and for the death of a child.

Jim Green was in a Grants courtroom Tuesday, bashing the woman who claims his wife, Deborah, and son-in-law, sexually abused her when she was a child and member of their religious group.

He and his wife refer to themselves as “generals.”

The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office arrested the four members of the “Aggressive Christianity” group after former members reported them.

“Aggressive Christianity,” which has been labeled the only New Mexico based hate group by a Civil Rights coalition, is located in Fence Lake, south of Gallup.

Deborah Green is called “the general” — one of the founders of the group that moved here from California decades ago. Investigators say she and her son-in-law, Peter Green, molested the girl.

Peter’s bond was set at $5 million, hers at $500,000.

The other two suspects are charged for not reporting a child’s death on the property and for neglect.

“They didn’t give any medical treatment to the child. Basically, they made comments that he’s sick because he’s living with sin,” said Cibola County Sheriff Tony Mace.

The Cibola County Sheriff’s Office found the body and said it had been buried for at least two years.

Sheriff Mace says some children do remain at the Fence Lake property and they are checking on them routinely to make sure they’re OK.

The sheriff believes the group hid other children in Colorado while his deputies searched the Fence Lake property. He says more arrests could be coming.