Police identify pair killed in stolen vehicle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have released the names of the two people killed over the weekend in a stolen car.

Deputies spotted the car Saturday night near Edith and Candelaria.

Deputies followed the driver all the way to Tramway and Central where the car crashed into a tow truck and the car burst into flames.

Dominic Moya, 22, and Tessi Parker, 18, were killed. Two others in the stolen car and the tow truck driver were taken to the hospital.

Moya has a long criminal history. He was out on conditional release in connection to a case earlier this year, when he led deputies all the way to Valencia County in a stolen car and tried to ram a deputy’s car.

