Police arrest woman accused of shooting at Albuquerque couple

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected burglar accused of shooting at a couple in the driveway of their Northeast Heights home has been arrested.

Albuquerque Police say 30-year-old Miranda Gilbert has been identified as the woman caught on video pointing a gun at the couple on Sunday.

The couple was on their way out the door when they noticed something odd happening in their neighborhood. A car was circling the block near their Wyoming and Comanche home.

On a hunch, the Thompsons turned around and went back home. They found that white car and a woman outside their home in the driveway.

Blocked in the driveway, the woman was pointing the gun and yelled at them to get out of her way.

As the woman sped off, she fired a shot at the wife. It struck the couple’s truck in their driveway, missing Thompson by inches.

Police say Gilbert and her boyfriend were arrested late Monday in Anton Chico, about 20 miles south of Las Vegas, New Mexico. They say she tried to flee but crashed her car.

They suspect the boyfriend may have been with her during the Sunday incident.

KRQE News 13 is working to gather more details and will have a full report at 5:30 p.m.