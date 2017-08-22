Pit-bull advocacy group explores issues facing New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 505 Pit Crew, a program of Animal Humane NM, aims to address breed-specific issues and prevent animal abuse practices such as dog fighting through humane education and breed advocacy.

One animal issue that Animal Humane works to address in the community is the stigma attached to pit bull type dogs in New Mexico and around the country. Pit Bull type dogs are one of the top three most popular breeds in New Mexico. They are also one of the most common types of dogs represented at shelters, in part due to their popularity combined with the stereotypes that they are difficult or dangerous. Also due to restrictions on ownership that potential or current owners of these types of dogs face.

Ownership restrictions can include facing BSL (or Breed Specific Legislation) or breed restrictions/bans in housing. 505 Pit Crew works to address these issues and prevent animal abuse practices such as dog fighting through humane education and breed advocacy.

For more information on the program, visit the Animal Humane NM website.