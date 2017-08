ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Check your lottery ticket — you may not have won the jackpot, but you could walk away with a hefty $1 million.

Lottery officials say one New Mexico player is holding a $1 million ticket from the August 18 Mega Millions drawing.

Winning tickets must be claimed 90 days from the date of the drawing.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot just keeps growing. It’s now at $650 million.

You have until 8 p.m. Wednesday night to buy tickets for the 9 p.m. drawing.