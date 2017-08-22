A cold front will continue to push into the state tonight cranking up the wind in the Albuquerque area. Wind gusts will top 40 mph overnight. By Wednesday scattered storms will develop from southwest to northeast. A weather disturbance will roll over the state by Thursday increasing the chance of showers.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
