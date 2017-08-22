Man accused of raping teen girls after ordering Uber for them

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars accused of raping teenage girls at a youth shelter.

Shane Sandoval, 21, is accused of targeting a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old girl who were staying at the New Day Youth Shelter.

According to a criminal complaint, he went to pick them up but got pulled over for not having a license plate.

Sandoval was so determined, that he called an Uber to pick them up.

Police say another man was also there during the attack.

There is no word on whether he’s been arrested.

