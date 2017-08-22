Local tattoo shop offers a unique chance for some ink

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just how daring are you? That’s what a local tattoo shop wants to know. They’re offering a great deal for those who are brave enough.

At Heritage Tattoo, your fate could lie inside their gumball machine. It’s not your typical gumball machine. It’s a game of chance.

For just $50.50 you can get a brand new tattoo. The catch? The tattoo isn’t chosen by you, but by chance.

“A lot of it is to meet new people. To meet new cliental that might be interested in our style,” Matthew Taylor, Heritage Tattoo artist, said.

The owner and artist at Heritage Tattoo said his shop is the first in Albuquerque to do something like this.

He said everything in the gumball machine — more than a dozen designs — were sketched by a local artist.

It’s a concept similar to what a Dallas tattoo shop is doing.

“It’s kind of getting popular now in tattooing in general. A lot of shops in other states are doing it,” Taylor said.

The artists at Heritage Tattoo said they have received a lot of calls about this special.

“I think it’s a great idea. I don’t see any other tattoo artist doing anything special promotional outside of just being tattoo artists,” one customer said.

Although Danger Varouz likes the whole idea, he wasn’t daring enough to get one of those tattoos Tuesday. He said getting a tattoo is a big decision.

“Think about it real hard,” Varouz said.

He said maybe one day, though, he’ll walk up to that gumball machine and play a game of chance.

“I think that $50 package is for people who love ink, honestly. I think it’s for people who love ink and get ink all the time. Can’t get enough ink,” Varouz said.

The owner of Heritage Tattoo shop said right now the special is indefinite. This shop introduced this concept last Saturday.

The shop said the tattoos in the gumball machine would normally sell for between $100 to $200.