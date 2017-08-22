Local science museum hosts a triggering experiment at KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is ready to launch it’s annual Homeschool September programming as Educators demonstrate an electrifying muscle experiment in the KRQE studio.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (NMNSH) will welcome Homeschool students and their families with special programming that contains engaging, hands-on activities throughout the month of September.

To highlight some of the exciting educational activities participants might expect, Museum Educators conducted the “Human to Human Interface” on camera.

For more information on the program, visit the NMNSH website.