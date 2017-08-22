Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: A few spot showers lingering over Guadalupe and Mora County will continue to lose intensity and coverage as the morning progresses. Today’s afternoon temperatures will be warmer than where we were Monday – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s across the state. Another round of scattered storms and showers is expected to develop late day, focused along a cold front pushing in from the northeast. There is potential for some of these storms to be strong to severe – top threats: heavy rain, damaging winds and hail. The front will give way to east canyon winds across the Rio Grande Valley this evening.

WEDNESDAY: The mentioned front will continue its trek south and west across the state, allowing moisture to fill in over a good portion of New Mexico. Spotty to scattered storms will re-develop, focused initially over the higher terrain. Afternoon highs will stay warm with the Albuquerque-metro area well into the 80s.