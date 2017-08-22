Judge to consider conditions of release for man accused of rapping, abusing baby

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge is expected to consider the conditions of release for an Albuquerque man accused of beating, sexually assaulting and killing his girlfriend’s four-month-old daughter Tuesday.

Elijah Fernandez is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

In 2014, Fernandez called 911 claiming the little girl had stopped breathing.

Doctors say the girl had a lot of injuries consistent with the charges, including bruises on her face and a severe brain injury. She died two weeks later.

Police say he later acknowledged hitting the baby in the face because he was stressed about money and was angry over her crying.

A pre-trial detention hearing is on deck for Tuesday.

According to NM Courts, a trial date has not been set.