Jon Jones UFC 214 drug test is a failed one

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has another failed drug test. UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN that Jones failed the drug test tied to his UFC 214 title fight and victory against former champ Daniel Cormier July 29.

Jones’ first failed test was brought to light in July of 2016 just ahead of UFC 200. Jones was pulled off of the card where he was to meet Cormier and served a one year suspension.

TMZ is reporting the banned substance that caused Jones to fail his test this time is an anabolic steroid called Turinabol. That has not been confirmed by the UFC. UFC released a statement on it’s website Tuesday night to address the news:

The UFC organization was notified [Tuesday] that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones’ bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones’ potential anti-doping violation.