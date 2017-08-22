John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

A back door cold front will continue to push across the northeast this afternoon, allow for decent rounds of showers and storms. Some storms in east central sections of the state could be on the strong to severe side. The front will continue to push into the Albuquerque metro area tonight delivering winds gusting to 40 mph.

Expect scattered showers and storms across much of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Some storms will move slowly, resulting in locally heavy rainfall. A tropical disturbance will push toward the Texas coast late this week. The remnants of that system could throw more moisture into eastern New Mexico this weekend.