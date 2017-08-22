In The Community: The 11th Annual Tomato Fiesta

Teresa Edens, Albuquerque Master Gardener, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 11th Annual Tomato Fiesta.

This family fun event includes, tomato tastings, recipe tastings, produce, jam and honey, lectures on gardening topics, kids educational fun area and garden related hand made crafters. Tomato Café with tomato based food items will be selling lunch. Admission is $5 for the fiesta on Sunday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ABQ Garden Center.

