HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A disagreement turned into a stabbing in Hobbs.

Hobbs Police were called to an area near East White and South Marland early Friday morning where they found a 22-year-old victim looking for help.

An investigation led to the arrest of 38-year-old Jewel Griffin. Police say she stabbed the woman in the back after the two got into a fight.

They didn’t say what the fight was about.