Joshua Pedersen from Mini Makers, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Mini Maker Faire this weekend.

Joshua brought in a light saber he designed himself, as one example of what you can experience at the event. You can join engineers to artists to scientists to crafters at the event, at the Balloon Museum on Saturday August 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.and Sunday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

