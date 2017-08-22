Espanola police chief to retire following indictment

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Espanola Police Chief Matthew Vigil will be retiring next month following his recent indictment on charges from domestic incidents.

City of Espanola Human Resource Director Sally Baxter tells The Santa Fe New Mexican that Vigil’s retirement is effective Sept. 1. She did not say why the 41-year-old was leaving the police force. Vigil did not respond to phone calls from the newspaper seeking comment.

Mayor Alice Lucero placed Vigil on administrative leave after he was indicted by a Taos grand jury last week. Vigil is accused of touching his wife in an “angry manner” and throwing a pair of shoes at his 13-year-old daughter. Attorney Alan Maestas, who is listed as Vigil’s lawyer on court documents, was out of office Monday and could not be reached for questions.