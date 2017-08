The County Line and Meals on Wheels, joined New Mexico Living on the County Line Stage to issue a check to Albuquerque’s Meals On Wheels organization.

This donation will help Meals on Wheels get through the remainder of the summer, providing food for those who need some support. The money and food collected by The County Line were part of their Thursday night Summer Concert Series.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by The County Line